0 Arrest warrant issued for man wanted for murder in north Mississippi

HOLLY SPRINGS, Miss. - Authorities in north Mississippi have issued an arrest warrant for a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting.

Tramayne Faulkner, 23, is wanted for first-degree murder after police said he shot and killed Eldridge Balfour, 27, outside a home in Holly Springs.

ORIGINAL STORY: One dead, another critically injured in Mississippi shooting, police say

Police said the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on March 24 in the 100 block of Chatham Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found Balfour suffering from gunshot wounds lying in the yard near the driveway.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The victim was pronounced dead before being airlifted to Regional One.

A second victim was taken to the hospital via private vehicle and was listed in critical condition.

Witnesses told police they heard at least 30 rounds of gunfire and saw a silver car speeding away from the scene.

According to police, Faulkner is facing charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder. His bond has been set at $2 million.

Police said Faulkner should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call police at 662-252-2122.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are expected to be made in connection with the incident.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.