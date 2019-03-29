0 Arrest warrant issued for third Memphis teen in connection with shooting at Halloween party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A third teen is now wanted for a shooting that happened at a Halloween party in Memphis.

Malik Graham, 19, is wanted by Memphis police following the shooting on Oct. 27, 2018 at a home in the 4200 block of Lady Slipper Lane.

RELATED: Teens charged with attempted murder after 5 people shot during Halloween party at Memphis home

Two other teens – Roman Gaddy, 19, and Sadarius Hall, 19 – were already arrested and are facing five counts of attempted first-degree murder after the shooting.

FOX13 is told it was a high school party, and the party-goers scattered after several rounds of gunfire flew through the air.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

"First, I heard three gunshots...then a couple more gunshots... then a mirage of gunshots," he said. "I looked out my door, and I saw kids running everywhere and I went to go find out what's going on."

Arnett told FOX13 it was a high school party.

One victim told police that the three men entered the backyard of the house armed with "long guns" and began shooting.

Two of the victims -- one male and one female -- were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Three others suffered non-critical injuries.

Police are currently searching for Graham, who is believed to be the last suspect involved in the shooting.

Graham is facing five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

In addition to the attempted murder charges, all three teens are also being charged with multiple counts of employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

Anyone with information regarding Graham’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.