Arrest warrant issued for third Memphis teen in connection with shooting at Halloween party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A third teen is now wanted for a shooting that happened at a Halloween party in Memphis.
Malik Graham, 19, is wanted by Memphis police following the shooting on Oct. 27, 2018 at a home in the 4200 block of Lady Slipper Lane.
Two other teens – Roman Gaddy, 19, and Sadarius Hall, 19 – were already arrested and are facing five counts of attempted first-degree murder after the shooting.
FOX13 is told it was a high school party, and the party-goers scattered after several rounds of gunfire flew through the air.
"First, I heard three gunshots...then a couple more gunshots... then a mirage of gunshots," he said. "I looked out my door, and I saw kids running everywhere and I went to go find out what's going on."
Arnett told FOX13 it was a high school party.
One victim told police that the three men entered the backyard of the house armed with "long guns" and began shooting.
Two of the victims -- one male and one female -- were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Three others suffered non-critical injuries.
Police are currently searching for Graham, who is believed to be the last suspect involved in the shooting.
Graham is facing five counts of attempted first-degree murder.
In addition to the attempted murder charges, all three teens are also being charged with multiple counts of employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.
Anyone with information regarding Graham’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
