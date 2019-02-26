Arrest warrant issued for West Memphis man accused of shooting woman in front of 7-month-old child

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - Police are searching for a man who is accused of shooting a woman in front of her 7-month-old child.
According to West Memphis police, the shooting happened Monday night.
Officers arrived at the scene and found the woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said a 7-month-old child was with the victim when she was shot, but the infant was not injured.
Detectives quickly identified the suspect as Terquarius Pope, 21.
Police issued felony warrants for Pope’s arrest and are actively searching for him.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts are asked to call Crittenden County Crime Stoppers at 870-732-4444.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
