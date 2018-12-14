0 Arrests made after Germantown officer fires weapon after shoplifting incident at Old Navy

GERMANTOWN, TN - UPDATE -- Three arrests have been made after the shoplifting case in Germantown.

Larissa Bowman, 27 from Memphis, Jameelah Spencer, 19 from Memphis, and Marquavious Readus, 20 from Memphis.

All three have been charged with shoplifting over $1,000, aggravated assault, and evading arrest.

A Germantown officer is recovering after he was drug by a car following a shoplifting incident.

According to Germantown Police, at approximately 3:56 p.m., officers responded to 7720 Poplar (Old Navy) regarding a shoplifting in progress. Responding officers encountered the suspects as they entered a silver four door sedan.

As the officers attempted to detain the suspects, one officer became entangled in the door and was carried by the vehicle at a high rate of speed from the scene.

The officer discharged his duty weapon and subsequently fell from the vehicle. The suspect vehicle continued from the scene and was last seen by officers westbound on Humphreys Blvd.

The officer was transported to Germantown Methodist Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

According to police, the suspects are described as a female black wearing black pants and a blue jacket with pink tennis shoes, and second heavy set female black wearing a blue jacket and black pants with a white hat. No description is available at this time for the third suspect who was the driver of the vehicle.

The Germantown officer was eventually released from the hospital. No arrests have been made at this time. This is still an ongoing investigation.

If you know any details that can help police, contact Germantown PD at 901-757-7347.

