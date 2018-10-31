Arrests made as officers investigate storage burglaries

OXFORD, Miss. - Two arrests have been made as officers in Oxford, Mississippi investigate several storage unit burglaries.
The Oxford Police Department was dispatched to Your Extra Closet on US 278 West on Monday, October 22. Police were told several storage units were burglarized.
Video shows two men entering the storage units through the front gate in a white Dodge Ram truck on October 19 in the early morning hours.
Both suspects proceeded to enter several storage units and stealing multiple items. The men were eventually identified by officers as Joey Williams, 26, from Abbeville and Michael Wiliams, 44, from Sardis. Police say both men are cousins.
Investigators arrested both men on October 29. They have been charged with two counts of burglary each.
The suspects have also been given a $25,000 bond each.
This is still an active investigation. Please contact Detective Fortner at 662-232-2400 is you have any additional information regarding this case.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}