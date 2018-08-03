Arrests made in deadly Northaven shooting

Detectives have made an arrest in a deadly double shooting from July.
According to detectives, Shelby County Sheriff Deputies were flagged down by a man who had been shot in the face.
He also advised that there was another shooting victim on the 4300 block of Benjestown.
Deputies made the scene there and found Johnny Hamlett unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head. Both victims were transported to Regional One where Hamlett was pronounced dead and the other victim was in extremely critical condition.
Through the investigation, detectives were able to develop Beau Corder and Erick Schermerhorn as suspects.
On July 29, Southaven Police Department found the suspects asleep in a pickup truck, and both were arrested. There were guns inside the vehicle.
Detectives talked to both suspects and they said they were attempting to rob the victims before the shooting.
The case was presented to the Grand Jury on 8/2/18 and a True Bill was returned with an Indictment for 1st Degree Murder, Att. 1st Degree Murder, Employment of a Firearm, Criminal Attempt Esp Agg Robbery, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm.The case was presented to the Grand Jury on Thursday and an Indictment for 1st Degree Murder, Att. 1st Degree Murder, Employment of a Firearm, Criminal Attempt Esp Agg Robbery, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm was issued.
