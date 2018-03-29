  • Arson burns structure because 'he was bored,' police say

    A Cross County man was arrested and charged with arson after police said he started a fire. 

    The Fair Oaks Fire Department and the Wynne Fire Department were called a structure fire on Highway-49. 

    While they were on the scene, they met David Lee who told them he had set the fire because he was bored. He was arrested shortly after. 

    Lee is currently in jail and is waiting for a bond hearing. 

    He was charged with Arson and Breaking or Entering. 

