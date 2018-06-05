  • Arsonist on the run after vacant house fire in Frayser

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arsonist is on the run after a house fire on Overton Crossing in Frayser.

    MFD told FOX13 someone purposely set a vacant house on fire.

    It happened in the 2700 block of Overton Crossing St. just before 3:30 Monday morning.

    No one was hurt in the fire.

    Investigators said someone set the fire in the back of the house.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

