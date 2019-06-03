Arsonist wanted after 113-year-old church in Memphis catches fire

A church that's more than a hundred years old in the Nutbush area went up in flames.
The fire started around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday at Eastland Presbyterian Church on Jackson Avenue.
Firefighters brought the fire under control at 12:04 a.m.
Investigators have determined the fire was intentionally set in the library area, however, the fire remains under investigation.
There was not a sprinkler system inside the church.
Services first started back in 1906. FOX13 learned, even though it's small, it is an active church.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. You could get a CASH reward from MFD or MPD.
