Arsonist wanted after Memphis business goes up in flames

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are asking for help to find someone who they said set a local business on fire.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, Sanchez Auto Service on the 1500 block of Cherry Road was set on fire on July 24.
MFD said it took around 15 minutes to get the flames under control and it caused $63,500 in damages.
The news release said, "the origin and cause of the fire was determined to be intentionally set in the interior bay area. This fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH-2274 or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc."
