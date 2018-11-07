0 Arsons in vacant homes rising across Memphis, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis woman watched as a vacant house burned feet away from her home.

“There’s a house on fire,” Valerie Finnie said. “It was a big ol’ fire too. It sure was.”

The Memphis Fire Department ruled it arson.

“The trees started burning up,” Finnie said. “The wire started popping and everything.”

She lives on Bellevue Boulevard next to three other abandoned houses.

“I just hope they tear them down,” Finnie said. “That could’ve been my house right here next to that.”

FOX13 found out there are more than 7,300 vacant homes in the city of Memphis.

Finnie said these houses are too dangerous to keep up. She told FOX13 she believes it’s just a matter of time before something else happens.

“They’ll do it again and that will make everybody else scared because then their stuff catch on fire,” Finnie said.

The most recent data from the Memphis Fire Department shows an uptick in vacant house arsons.

They reported eight in May, 10 in June, 12 in July and 13 in August.

Finnie said homeless people make these houses their homes.

While FOX13 was in the neighborhood we saw a man walk inside a home the City of Memphis declared vacant in July.

“I’m scared because he might be staying in that one and we don’t even know it,” Finnie said. “It’s right next door to my house.”

Finnie said she wants the city to do something about it now before it happens again.

Total damage is estimated at $16,000. This fire is still under investigation.

City officials are dispatching code enforcement to look at the fire-damaged property.

They said if the property is severely damaged, they will start the “condemnation process.”

