Arthur Horne found not guilty of rape, aggravated assault, kidnapping

A prominent Memphis attorney who was facing felony charges has been found not guilty on all charges except misdemeanor simple assault.
Arthur Earl Horne III was charged with Aggravated Rape, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault. He was arrested in March of 2017
The juror did convict him of simple assault- a misdemeanor.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
