  • Arthur Horne found not guilty of rape, aggravated assault, kidnapping

    By: Joshua Tucker

    Updated:

    A prominent Memphis attorney who was facing felony charges has been found not guilty on all charges except misdemeanor simple assault. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Related: Arthur Horne appears in court

    Arthur Earl Horne III was charged with Aggravated Rape, Aggravated Kidnapping, and Aggravated Assault. He was arrested in March of 2017

    Related: Well-known Memphis attorney arrested, charged with aggravated rape

    The juror did convict him of simple assault- a misdemeanor. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories