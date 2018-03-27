0 As Germantown neighbors fight development, alderman asks for review of city officials

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. - Neighbors in Forest Hill Heights once again begged its elected body not to approve the latest project in development at Monday night's meeting at City Hall.

The community off of Forest Hill Irene Road near Poplar Pike and Winchester has lured developers who are interested in developing empty lots.

The Board of Mayor and Alderman has approved several projects in recent months. Many projects required rezoning communities, to allow multi-residential, higher-density developments.

Of the five alderman in Germantown, only two have continually voted to stall development or prevent rezoning: John Barzizza and Dean Massey.

Massey believes the town is allowing too much growth and development at once.

"My role as alderman is to try to protect the families who live here with their children," Massey said. "Why are so many elected officials unresponsive to the will of the people?"

Massey asked the city's administrator to review the business interests of members of the city's planning commission. He said he believes there may be conflicts of interest.

The planning commission is made up of the mayor, one alderman, and seven citizens who are solely appointed by the mayor. The commission reviews developments and makes recommendations to the Board.

"A resident contacted me," Massey said, explaining why he asked for the review. "He said he feels like there are conflicts of interest that exist on the board."

"That's my concern," he continued. "The potential conflicts. The overlapping interests of our commission members in their business lives and their lives as commission members for the city."

Massey said there are members of the commission with development and real estate interests, who stand to profit from controversial projects in the suburban community.

Forrest Owens is the alderman who oversees the commission.

"I know each of the planning commission members personally and I believe their ethical integrity is intact and exemplary," Owens said in a statement to FOX13.

The alderman said all commission members undergo ethics training and sign a Code of Ethics.

"If Alderman Massey has actual facts that prove such a conflict of interest he should take those claims to our City Attorney to investigate and address rather than attempting to discredit them through the media," Owens added.

Neighbors have repeatedly voiced frustration t about development in Forest Hill Heights, either to FOX13 or at several meetings where developers have gained approval.

"In the last year we have been hit with two apartment complexes that total 680 units," Kevin Speed, a concerned neighbor said, explaining why he believes the projects aren't fit for the community. "It's not zoned for that. It was zoned for one acre. We were promised one acre years ago."

Residents contend they were promised in the early 2000s that the character of their community would remain intact when the neighborhood was annexed into the city limits.

They want zoning to remain the same, to require estate-sized lots for homes.

"You see large lots," Speed said, describing what he loves about his community. "Kids can play. They can ride their bike. They can throw a football."

Former TV Judge Joe Brown also lives in the Forest Hill Heights neighborhood. Like Massey he questions the integrity of the town's decision-makers.

"It's crooked as hell around here," Brown said. "You're bound to see some very interesting campaign contributions going back and forth as to who voted for what and why."

Brown and other neighbors are opposed to a development on a piece of land known as the "Reaves/Schaeffer property." It's next door to a school that's under construction on Forest Hill lrene Road near Poplar Pike.

"It's changing up the neighborhood," Glenn Conder told FOX13.

Conder said he moved to his home on an estate-sized lot in Germantown, because it reminded him of his rural upbringing.

FOX13's Kristin Leigh asked Conder, "Why do you think Germantown is going in a different direction?"

"So they can get more taxes," Conder responded.

Like Massey, many neighbors believe some elected officials are running the community like a corporation, thinking only of the tax revenue, rather than the impact on the community.

"I think the citizens should be fine what the vision for Germantown should be for the future," Massey said.

At Tuesday night's meeting, the Board postponed the vote about whether to allow a developer to build single-family homes next to the new elementary school.

John Duke, the developer of the planned subdivision that's awaiting approval, said he wants to build 88 homes on the land.

If the land is rezoned, he could build up to 120. Duke told FOX13 he wants to compromise with neighbors who are worried about density and traffic. But he also wants to welcome new families into more affordable homes.

"As a business man it's his right to generate as much return on his investment as he can possibly generate," Massey said, discussing the developer's plans. "The quality of life here is not just about money. if we've sacrificed the character of Germantown, I have to say it wasn't worth it."

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo sent the following statement related to this story:

“The core foundation of citizen-driven governing in Germantown rests in the volunteer efforts of the City's Boards and Commissions. Close to 200 residents serve on 22 Boards and Commissions, in which they devote their time and talent to serving their fellow neighbors. Each year, Board and Commission members undergo rigorous ethics training, with each member required to sign a pledge to uphold state law, as well as City ordinances. Our City and administration has full confidence in our Boards and Commissions members to make faithful and unbiased decisions.”

