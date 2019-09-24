0 Assistant chief of police in Senetobia fired for inappropriate photos

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss - An investigation is underway after two police officers were fired in north Mississippi.

Police chief Steve Holts told FOX13 that assistant chief Kevin Hatton was fired for forwarding inappropriate photos to a k-9 officer.

Holts said that k-9 officer Michelle Sansom was fired for cussing out a superior.

Tammy Burnside lives in Senatobia, Mississippi and doesn't know what to think.

"My daddy is also part of the police department, and he always taught us to respect the police. But right now, I don't have any respect for Senatobia police at all," Burnside said.

This is the second time this has happened in Senatobia. Two years ago, assistant chief Robert Brownlee was fired along with DARE officer Arthur Avant.

Law enforcement sources told FOX13 the photos Hatton allegedly sent were adult in nature, and there is no criminal investigation.

The pictures were forwarded to him.

Chief Holts said the dog that was Sansom's partner has been turned over to another officer who is training to become a k-9 officer.

Burnside said, "Police officers are supposed to protect and serve, what are you doing just lollygagging on duty while we got thieves out here."

FOX13 attempted to reach out to both Hatton and Sansom for comment but was unable to locate a current address or phone number for either Officer through public records

