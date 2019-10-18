Assistant police chief's SUV gunned down during drive-by in north Mississippi

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Police in Mississippi are working to figure out if the Clarksdale Assistant Police Chief was the intended target of a drive-by shooting.
Someone fired multiple rounds into the assistant chief’s unmarked police SUV. It was hit by three bullets and his house was hit with at least one bullet.
Neighbors told FOX13 they heard about ten gunshots around 10:00 Wednesday night.
Lacy Owten, a neighbor that lives down the street, said, “I was inside of the houses and I heard several gunshots out in the street. I took some time to come out and the police had come up.”
Owten said the neighborhood is normally quiet, “I don’t understand that. I don’t know what is happening. We don’t need that in our neighborhood I can tell you that much.”
Several bullet holes were left in a metal fence in the chief’s yard and multiple rounds bounced off the concrete leaving white marks on it. Some rounds also hit the house knocking out pieces of brick.
FOX13 has learned that police have been going through the neighborhood asking neighbors if they have security cameras and if they cause any footage of the shooting.
The assistant police chief did not have a comment about the shooting because it is still under investigation.
