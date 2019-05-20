  • At its peak, more than 15,000 MLGW customers were without power across Memphis

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Heavy storms knocked down power lines and trees across Memphis. More than 15,000 customers were without power at the peak of the storm.

    Sunday morning, more than 14,000 customers were without power.

    Officials said a pole fell near Stage Rd. and Kenneth St. in Raleigh, causing a major outage.

    At this time, the number has reduced to about 4,000 customers.

    Investigators with MLGW are advising people to call 901-544-6500 to report all outages. 

     

    This is a developing story, check back for updates.  

