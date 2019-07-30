At least 1 person killed in Southaven Walmart shooting, sheriff says

SOUTHAVEN, Miss - Southaven police are investigating a shooting at a Southaven Walmart.
FOX13 has seen multiple Facebook Lives from people on the scene of the business. There is a massive police presence.
An employee of Walmart and told FOX13 they were inside during the shooting.
DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told FOX13 one person is dead, and the suspect was also shot.
FOX13 learned a police officer was injured as well.
It is not clear if anyone else was hurt.
We have a crew heading to the scene and will have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis.
The store is located on the 6800 block of Southcrest Parkway.
