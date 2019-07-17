At least 1 person missing after boat capsizes in Tennessee lake

HARDIN CO., Tenn. - Crews are searching for at least one person after a boat capsized in Pickwick Lake in Hardin County.
Officials with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said the incident happened around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday near the spill gates at Pickwick Dam.
Authorities said it was an accident, and the boat with at least one occupant capsized near the spill gates.
Crews with the Hardin County Fire Department, along with TWRA and TVA police are searching for the missing boater.
The incident is under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
