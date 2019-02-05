  • At least 3 people critically injured, trapped after large crash in Memphis

    Memphis police and Memphis fire are on the scene of a crash where multiple are trapped. 

    The accident happened on Airways Boulevard and East Shelby Drive. 

    At least three people were critically injured in the crash. 

    It is not clear how many vehicles are involved or how many people are trapped. 

