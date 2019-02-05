At least 3 people critically injured, trapped after large crash in Memphis

Memphis police and Memphis fire are on the scene of a crash where multiple are trapped.
The accident happened on Airways Boulevard and East Shelby Drive.
At least three people were critically injured in the crash.
It is not clear how many vehicles are involved or how many people are trapped.
FOX13 has a crew on the scene and will bring have a LIVE report on Good Morning Memphis.
