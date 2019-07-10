0 At least 30 animals, some dead, dropped off in U-Haul at Memphis Animal Services, officials say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department is investigating after nearly 30 animals, including dead ones showed up at Memphis Animal Services in a U-Haul.

MPD told FOX13 this is an animal cruelty case. The suspect will be charged with multiple counts.

The director of Memphis Animal Services told FOX13 two women from Jackson, Tennessee showed up at their doors with the pets.

The women claimed they had been evicted.

“Said that they had been evicted from their home in Jackson that they were moving here to Memphis, that their housing fell through and that they were going to have to go to a homeless shelter,” said Alexis Pugh, Director of MAS.

Pugh said that’s when she told the women to drive around to the back of the building. They noticed 25-30 living animals and some deceased when they opened the U-Haul.

“The smell was extremely strong and so we immediately called our partners at the police department to begin an investigation to determine what charges are appropriate,” she explained.

Pugh said it appears heat may have played a factor in the death of the animals.

“But at this point, what we know was we were already full yesterday going into today, we didn’t have any empty kennels before this happened, now all of a sudden we have an extra 30 animals to deal with,” she explained.

That’s why the shelter is in desperate need of adopters.

“We need help from this community again and I’m asking again because we need it. I wouldn’t be here saying how bad it is if I didn’t need it,” Pugh said.

MAS impounded all the animals.

The Memphis Police Department is investigating to determine if any charges will be filed.

Right now, the animal shelter is only charging $10 to adopt.

