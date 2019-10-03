At least 36 cases of vaping-related illnesses reported in Tennessee

SHELBY CO., Tenn. - U.S. health officials continue to investigate the hundreds of serious lung injuries reported in people who use electronic cigarettes and other vaping devices.
Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new data saying there are now 1,080 confirmed and probable cases of lung injury due to vaping and e-cigarette use.
The Tennessee Department of Health recently said there are at least 36 cases of vaping illness in the state.
FOX13 asked Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee whether the state has plans to deal with the growing issue.
The governor said at this time there are no concrete plans to deal with the growing vaping epidemic.
"It's new, a newly developed crisis and it certainly is a public health crisis that we are watching," Lee said. "We're trying to determine the data around it. We certainly want to encourage public safety and make sure we protect our children."
As the number of injuries continues to grow, so too are lawsuits and actions by states.
A Collierville man filed a lawsuit this week against Juul Labs, saying he's becoming addicted to the products.
Michigan, New York, and Massachusetts have all banned e-cigarettes.
Lee did say the state is looking at its next steps. But what those are is unknown at this time.
