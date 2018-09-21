0 At least 40 incidents where MPD officers were disciplined for deactivating body cameras, mayor says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The Memphis Police Department’s policy states that officers must activate their body worn cameras when responding to all calls.

However, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland told FOX13 there have been plenty of times where MPD officers have been disciplined for not turning their bodycams on.

At least 40 other incidents have been documented, according to Strickland.

Strickland said the most recent incident – when an MPD officer shot Martavious Banks, 25, in South Memphis – should send a clear message that no one is above the law.

“With regard to all our policies they need to be followed. I think we as an entire community said we want to lead the way and have these body cameras – and don’t forget the cameras in the cars too,” Strickland said.

The three officers, who have not yet been identified, were all placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

We do know that one of the officers involved – not the primary officer who shot Banks – is the son of Memphis Police Association President Michael Williams.

The investigation is looking into violations of MPD policies, particularly the use of cameras.

“… there’s a purpose for those cameras on the bodies and in the cars,” said Strickland.

FOX13 is working to find out more information about those 40 incidents where the cameras were deactivated.

Meanwhile, Banks remains in critical condition and has a collapsed lung, according to family.

