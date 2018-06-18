0 At least 6 people shot over the weekend across Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For updates on all the shootings watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis.

Memphis police responded to three shootings across the city of Memphis over the weekend.

RELATED: 4 people shot in Hickory Hill, 1 dead

Investigators responded to the first shooting at 10:10 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived at Everette Ave. and Merton St. near Binghampton Park.

Trending stories:

Officers say one male was shot on the scene, he was taken to Regional One by private vehicle. The victim is listed in critical condition.

Suspects were possibly driving a four-door car. This is an ongoing investigation.

@ 10:10pm, Saturday: officers responded to a shooting @ Everette and Merton. 1 male was shot & taken by prvt. vehicle to ROH. The victim is in critical condition. Suspects were possibly occupying a white 4-dr car. This is an ongoing investigation. Any1 w/info: call Crime Stoppers — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 17, 2018

Around midnight, police responded to another shooting in the 700 block of Decatur in North Memphis.

MPD was told a large fight happened where unknown suspects began shooting at each other. One man was shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

RELATED: Memphis man dead after hit and run in Midtown

This is also an ongoing investigation.

12:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting @ 755 Decatur. Officers were advised that a large fight occurred when unkn suspects began shooting. 1 male was xported by prvt vehicle to ROH in critical condition. This is an ongoing investigation. Call Crime Stoppers w/info 528-CASH. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 17, 2018

The next shooting took place at 1:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of Flamingo in Colonial Acres.

Investigators told FOX13 the shooting victim drove himself to Baptist East. He was then airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

@ 1:15 a.m, officers responded to a shooting at 4794 Flamingo. One male was shot and drove himself to Baptist East. The victim was then airlifted to ROH in critical condition. No suspect information is available. Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH with information. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 17, 2018

If you have any information regarding these cases, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.