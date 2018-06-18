  • At least 6 people shot over the weekend across Memphis

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - For updates on all the shootings watch FOX13's Good Morning Memphis. 

    Memphis police responded to three shootings across the city of Memphis over the weekend. 

    RELATED: 4 people shot in Hickory Hill, 1 dead

    Investigators responded to the first shooting at 10:10 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived at Everette Ave. and Merton St. near Binghampton Park.

    Trending stories:

    Officers say one male was shot on the scene, he was taken to Regional One by private vehicle. The victim is listed in critical condition.

    Suspects were possibly driving a four-door car. This is an ongoing investigation.

     

    Around midnight, police responded to another shooting in the 700 block of Decatur in North Memphis.

    MPD was told a large fight happened where unknown suspects began shooting at each other. One man was shot and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

    RELATED: Memphis man dead after hit and run in Midtown

    This is also an ongoing investigation.

     

    The next shooting took place at 1:15 a.m. in the 4700 block of Flamingo in Colonial Acres.

    Investigators told FOX13 the shooting victim drove himself to Baptist East. He was then airlifted to Regional One in critical condition.

    No suspect information is available at this time.

     

     

    If you have any information regarding these cases, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    At least 6 people shot over the weekend across Memphis

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman attempts to run over Memphis man after twisted love triangle

  • Headline Goes Here

    1 shot after incident in North Memphis, police on the scene