0 At least 7 children hit by gunfire since June in Memphis, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Yet another young Memphian was hurt by gunfire Wednesday night.

It’s a theme that’s been all too familiar this summer, and summer just started. In just the last month alone, at least seven kids have been hurt by gunfire in Memphis.

“It does worry me about the world today. I’m concerned about all the killings and all the young people that are dying,” neighbor Rubie Beard said.

Beard was making 4th of July BBQ when FOX13 spoke with her Thursday morning.

Police said the night before, there was a shooting just two streets down from Beard. It left one man dead and a child critically injured.

“We don’t know what’s going on. Whatever it is they need the Lord. Whatever is going on,” Beard said.

The child allegedly injured in Wednesday night’s shooting isn’t the first to be hurt by gunfire this summer.

FOX13 Investigates tracked Memphis shootings and found there were at least six other shootings where kids were involved in June alone.

June 9 – Girl shot outside a club on Winchester

June 10 – 12-year-old accidentally shot and killed by her brother

June 11 – Shots fired on St. Elmo and a 5-year-old grazed by glass

June 16 – Child injured in a drive-by shooting

June 17 – 14-year-old shot on North Dunlap

June 24 – 4-year-old killed in Pershing Park

On July 3, a child in North Memphis was injured. And on July 4, two kids in Frayser were involved in gun violence.

On Thursday, neighbors in North Memphis had a message for those using guns for violence.

“Stop it. We need to do like the good Lord says and be one big family,” Jeffery Davis said.

Some of the shootings that injured children were accidental.

Memphis police department provides free gunlocks. All you have to do is go to a police precinct to pick one up.

