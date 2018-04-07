  • At least one dead after Collierville crash

    One person was killed in Collierville early this morning after a crash.

    Information is extremely limited, however, we do know the accident happened off Fleming Road. 

    FOX13 is working to learn more information about what led to the crash and any information about the victim. 

