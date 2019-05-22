At least one dead in 8-vehicle wreck on I-40, officials say

FORREST CITY, Ark. - A crash on I-40 killed at least one person in St. Francis County today.
According to investigators, there were at least eight cars involved. There were at least four commercial trucks and four passenger cars.
The major crash on I-40 caused delays for several hours in St. Francis County. At least one person was killed.
The crash happened just east of Forrest City near mile marker 250 on the westbound side of I-40.
The front of one large, white commercial truck is completely crushed. It smashed into the back of a red commercial truck.
Other commercial trucks were involved as well. There were four other passenger cars involved.
A black truck was towed away.
Another got stuck in the grassy shoulder. The crash eventually cleared around noon.
Arkansas State Police said the presence of other fatalities will be posted on its website.
The official cause of the crash has not yet been released.
