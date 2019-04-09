At least one dead in rollover accident on Memphis interstate

Memphis Fire Department is on the scene of a rollover accident on a major Memphis interstate.
The accident happened westbound on Interstate-240 at Poplar Avenue.
Memphis police said the crash is fatal. It is not clear how many people were hurt or killed in the accident.
FOX13 learned from Memphis fire that one person was ejected from the truck.
