At least one injured in I-40 crash; roadway partially closed

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - At least one person was injured in a car crash on a popular Memphis roadway. 

    Shelby County officials said the accident happened around 9 p.m. Friday on Interstate 40 eastbound – near mile marker 23 (Canada Road exit).

    The traffic headed eastbound is being affected, according to officials. 

    The eastbound lanes on I-40 are closed. 

    Westbound traffic is not being affected, officials said. 

    The condition of the person who was injured is unknown. 

