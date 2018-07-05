Man taken to hospital in critical condition after shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - At least one person was shot in Orange Mound Wednesday night.
Emergency responders confirmed the shooting happened around 9 p.m. near Lamar Avenue and Pendleton Street.
One man was transported to Regional One in critical condition, investigators said.
Memphis police are currently on scene.
MPD said the suspect allegedly knew the victim, but no one is in custody.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
