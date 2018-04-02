  • At least two detained after group protests convenience store where teen was killed

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - At least two people were detained Monday evening after a large group of people showed up at the Top Stop Shop to protest. 

    Dorian Harris, 17, died from a gunshot wound after being shot by an employee at the convenience store. 

    Investigators said Harris stole one beer from the store located in the 1100 block fo Springdale Thursday night.

    Store clerk, Anwar Ghazali, drew his weapon from the right side of his body then exited the store.

    Ghazali then ran after the teenager and fired several shots at him.

    Witnesses on the scene said Ghazali then walked back into the store and said, "I think I shot him."

    Ghazali never called the police after he shot Harris. Harris' body was found two days later after a woman came home and discovered the dead teen on the side of her home.

    Community members are outraged and told FOX13 they are planning to boycott the store. 

