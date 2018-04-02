At least two detained after group protests convenience store where teen was killed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - At least two people were detained Monday evening after a large group of people showed up at the Top Stop Shop to protest.
Dorian Harris, 17, died from a gunshot wound after being shot by an employee at the convenience store.
Trending stories:
- MPD: Teen shot and killed after stealing beer from corner store, suspect in custody
- Husband shot after ramming car with wife, another man inside
- Today's the day for free pizza from Little Caesars
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Investigators said Harris stole one beer from the store located in the 1100 block fo Springdale Thursday night.
RELATED: Memphis family speaks out after teenager gets shot and killed for stealing beer
Store clerk, Anwar Ghazali, drew his weapon from the right side of his body then exited the store.
Ghazali then ran after the teenager and fired several shots at him.
Witnesses on the scene said Ghazali then walked back into the store and said, "I think I shot him."
Ghazali never called the police after he shot Harris. Harris' body was found two days later after a woman came home and discovered the dead teen on the side of her home.
Community members are outraged and told FOX13 they are planning to boycott the store.
BREAKING: At least 2 people have been detained after a large group of people shows up at the Top Stop to protest. MPD arrive at The store where a 17yo was shot & killed by a store clerk after stealing a can of beer last Thursday. Community members are now planning aboycottofstore pic.twitter.com/15AQUwZ0tB— Scott Madaus (@scottmadaus) April 2, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}