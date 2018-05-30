  • At least two injured after two crashes at same intersection

    At least two people are recovering after two crashes at the same intersection.

    It happened around 10 p.m. on Hickory Hill near the Shelby Drive intersection. 

    FOX13 learned two people were transported to Regional One, but they are expected to be okay. 

    When FOX13 pulled up to the scene, a car was dangling from an electrical pole, and truck was destroyed. 

    The first accident was a tractor-trailer and a truck colliding. The other was involving multiple cars and left the vehicle hanging from the pole. 

    It is not clear if any other drivers will be facing charges. 

