At least two people shot at Memphis motel

Memphis police are investigating after a shooting at a Memphis motel.
According to the Memphis Fire Department, paramedics were dispatched to the 1400 block of E Brooks Road for a report of two people shot.
The victims' conditions have not been released.
FOX13 is working to learn more information about the shooting victims and any possible information about the suspect or suspects LIVE on Good Morning Memphis.
