  • ATF: 47 guns stolen from Memphis pawn shop, $10K reward being offered

    A reward is now being offered in the pawnshop robbery FOX13 News broke on Thursday. 

    The Pawn Plus on the 5500 block of Winchester was robbed by three armed individuals wearing masks.

    Approximately 47 firearms were stolen. 

    Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Industry Operations Investigators responded to crime and are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen. The suspects left the business in a red Honda sedan.

    According to a press release, ATF is offering the reward in the amount of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation for a total reward of up to $10,000.

     

