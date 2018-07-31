ATF data shows over 11,000 Tennessee firearms traced to crimes in 2017

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) --The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) says in 2017 there were over 11,000 firearms recovered by law enforcement.
The data reflects reporting by ATF where firearms are recovered and traced to help identify firearm traffickers, trafficking patterns, and the sources and types of guns used in crimes.
Trending stories:
- Man waiting to be taken into custody escapes from 201 Poplar, court records say
- Jerry Lawler was by his son's side for final moments
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
In Tennessee, 11,168 firearms were traced. Pistols accounted for 7,328 traces, followed by revolvers (1,689), rifles (1,240), shotguns (751), Derringers (91), machine guns (33), and 'other' (36).
As with national trends, 9mm handguns were the most-traced, accounting for 2,976.
Of the recoveries, 1,379 were used in a dangerous drug offense, 676 for simple assault, 324 in homicides 323 in property crimes, 278 in aggravated assaults, 210 in robberies, and 122 in burglaries.
Memphis had the highest number of recoveries in 2017 with 4,163. Nashville ranked second with 2,118, followed by Chattanooga (1.019), Knoxville (431), Jackson (179), Madison (157), Johnson City (141), Hermitage (114), and Gallatin (107). There were 226 other areas which accounted for the leftover 2,262 firearms.
See the full report below or click here.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}