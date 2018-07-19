0 ATF investigating possible connection between Memphis pawn shop robberies

Federal authorities are investigating a possible connection to multiple pawn shop robberies in Memphis and across the Mid-South.

Thieves burglarized a South Memphis pawn shop Sunday morning, and it happened after thieves stole 47 weapons from another pawn shop in the area on July 13.

The most crime happened at the Cash America in South Memphis.

Behind the building FOX13 spotted bricks on the ground after a sledge hammer was used to get inside.

None of the employees would confirm what was stolen.

However, FOX13 learned TV’s, game consoles and gardening equipment were taken – valued at $10,000 – before police arrested two men.

MPD will question them to find out if they have any involvement in the July 13 robbery of Pawn Plus.

"You are breaking into a pawn shop, what are you getting?” said retired Shelby County Deputy Mike Collins. “You are probably looking for weapons, jewelry and money.”

The 47 weapons stolen from Pawn Plus is such a concern it has the ATF offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

FOX13 has learned the ATF is investigating if the Memphis crimes are connected to other pawn shop burglaries around the state where weapons were also stolen.

Collins believes the stolen guns are probably now in the hands of criminals.

"At least 43 weapons will be entering Memphis and this region,” Collins said. “And that is not a good thing ever to have weapons, illegal weapons out there, as it pertains to crime out here in Memphis."

