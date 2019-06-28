ATF offering large reward after 2 men seen on camera stealing several guns from Memphis pawn shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Federal authorities are offering a sizeable reward for information leading to the arrest of two men wanted for stealing several guns from a Memphis pawn shop.
The ATF, along with Memphis police and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, is offering up to $10,000 after the two unidentified suspects stole nine guns from the Cash America Pawn on Park Avenue.
The incident happened on Friday in the 3800 block of Park Avenue.
According to investigators, approximately nine firearms were reported stolen to MPD. The ATF is in the process of conducting inventory to determine the exact number of guns stolen.
The large reward is part of a national cooperative initiative between NSSF and ATF, in which the reward gets matched in cases involving gun thefts from federally licensed retailers.
The robbery was caught on the store’s surveillance camera. However, investigators have not yet been able to identify the two men involved.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or either of the suspects is asked to call ATF at 1-888-283-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
