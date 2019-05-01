0 Athletes at potential risk of opioid addiction, following injuries

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The opioid crisis has been well documented of late. What may be over looked are the dangers when it comes to sports.

Pain killers are often used by athletes following injury. They can easily start abusing them...this danger does not just impact professional athletes.

The danger of sports is well known. Any wrong twist of the body or hit can lead to injury.

But what about the dangers of athletes using pain killers post injury?

"There's a huge risk of addicition or long term abuse in athletes and patients who are using narcotics for an extended period of time," Dr. Bret. R. Sokoloff said. "Half the patients that are taking narcotics for over twelve weeks will be using it long term."

The use and abuse of opiates can start early. The National Athletic Trainers' Association said student athletes could be at a higher risk.

Sokoloff said the dangers come when athletes are left with large amounts of pills after they are healed.

There are other healing technqiues, though.

"You need to start using things other than narcotics for pain control such as meditation, music, ice, Tylenol," Sokoloff said. "Those are all things that can help decrease that pain sense that the patients get."

FOX13 reached out to Shelby County Schools and asked about their drug testing policy. They said the athletes are not tested.

According to the SCS website, schools are responsible for implementing drug education curriculum.

Sokoloff has some tips for parents of young athletes.

"You want to make sure they're taking it only when needed. You want to make sure they're not taking too much," Sokoloff said. "You want to make sure no one else is getting it. When they're done using it, you want to make sure they're disposed of properly."

This issue with pain killers goes all the way up to the pro ranks. According to a study....71 percent of NFL players who were prescribed opiates...abused them.

