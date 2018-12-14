Atlanta officer, suspect critical following shooting during traffic stop

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A police officer was shot along Candler Road in Atlanta Thursday afternoon.
The DeKalb County police officer was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. A K9 officer was also shot in the incident.
Investigators said it began as a traffic stop. Police said the suspect ran from the traffic stop and then opened fire, hitting the officer and the K9.
Another officer shot the suspect, critically injuring them.
The officer and the suspect were both taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. Police initially said they were searching for another suspect, but have since said that is not the case.
A witness who was eating inside a nearby restaurant told Regan he heard at least six gunshots.
Nearly six dozen police cars at the scene have been counted on the scene.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed it has been called in to investigate the shooting.
