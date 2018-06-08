  • ATM stolen from Arkansas bank

    HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. - The FBI is investigating after an ATM was stolen from a bank in Arkansas early Friday morning, police said. 

    The thieves stole heavy machinery from a construction site at a high school in Helena-West Helena and then drove about half a mile to Helena National Bank. 

    Police said the thieves used the heavy machinery to rip the ATM out of the ground, and escaped with an unknown amount of money. The thieves abandoned the equipment at Central High School down the road, police confirmed. 

    The FBI said it is investigating due to the potential amount of money stolen. 

    The bank captured the incident on surveillance video and officials are currently reviewing it. 

