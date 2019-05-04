Attempted home invasion ends in deadly shooting at Memphis apartment complex, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police are investigating after a person was shot and killed at a Memphis apartment complex.
According to MPD, the incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Cottonwood Apartments in Parkway Village.
Police said the shooting appeared to have stemmed from an attempted home invasion.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Investigators believe at this point that the person trying to break into the home was shot and killed by someone within the residence.
The home invasion suspect – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX13 for the latest updates.
Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 4650 Cottonwood. At this point (PRELIMINARY INFO), this appears to have stemmed from an attempt home invasion where the suspect responsible was shot by someone within the residence. The suspect has been pronounced deceased on the scene.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 4, 2019
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}