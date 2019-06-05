0 Attorney claims 2 police officers resigned ‘under duress' following Mississippi mother's murder

OXFORD, Miss. - Two Oxford police officers are no longer with the department following the murder of a Mississippi mother.

City officials said those officers are Ryan Winters and Collins Bryant.

According to Carlos Moore – the attorney representing the family of Dominique Clayton, who was shot and killed on May 19 inside her house – the officers resigned sometime between May 19 and May 24.

Matthew Kinne, the former officer who was fired following the incident, is charged with murdering Clayton inside her home. Clayton's family members said the two were having an affair.

RELATED STORIES:

Clayton’s family believes Kinne was on-duty the night that he allegedly shot and killed Dominique.

It is unclear when exactly the officers submitted their resignations to the department or why they are leaving.

Both Mayor Robyn Tannehill and Interim Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said they could not comment on personnel matters.

“The city of Oxford and Oxford Police Department continue to be transparent as we can. We continue to be heartbroken for the passing of one of our citizens,” said Tannehill.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

The Board of Aldermen accepted the two officers’ resignations Tuesday during a meeting. However, they did not discuss them during the meeting.

Officials did not say what connection – if any – those officers have to the murder suspect or victim.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and Attorney General are both investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the family’s attorney had a lot to say about the resignations and how it fits into the case.

“These individuals resigned under duress and they did resign because there were some improprieties in relation to Ms. Clayton,” said Moore.

Moore told FOX13 these officers knew something.

He believes the Attorney General was called in for an internal investigation because there are other officers who were acting inappropriately.

“We believe the culture of the Oxford Police Department was, I hate to say it, but less than ethical. It bordered on corrupt,” Moore said. “The evidence has already led us to believe there are several individuals that have improper relationships.

“They were doing things on the clock that they should not have been doing, and they were allowing things to go.”

According to Moore, the family believes there is proof that shows Kinne was on-duty the night of Clayton’s murder.

Clayton’s oldest son, sister and other family members were at the meeting. Moore said it is too soon to say whether they will pursue a civil lawsuit.

Background info:

According to Dominique Clayton’s sister Shyjuan, Clayton and Michael Kinne were involved in an affair, and the incident stemmed from a “domestic situation.”

Friends told FOX13 Dominique Clayton was shot in the back of the head during a domestic situation.

PREVIOUS STORY: Boy finds mother shot to death inside family home, police officer charged with murder

Her eight-year-old son found her after being dropped off at the house by a family member on Sunday.

Interim Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said the department learned on Sunday that Matthew Paul Kinne -- an Oxford police officer -- was possibly "involved" with Clayton. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation took over the case, and Kinne was developed as a suspect.

The victim, Dominique Lashelle Clayton, was home alone Saturday because her four children were spending the night with their uncle.

When they came home on Sunday, her eight-year-old son went inside with hopes of luring his mother out for a prank. He came back outside alone and told his family she was dead.

Officials told FOX13 Dominique was shot in the back of the head. Family said she was sleeping when she was murdered.

Kinne was booked into the Panola County Jail, where he currently awaits a bond hearing.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.