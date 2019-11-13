  • Attorney General in Memphis to announce nationwide plan to reduce gun violence

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Attorney General William P. Barr is in Memphis to announce the launch of Project Guardian a nationwide strategic plan to reduce gun violence.

    He is joined by the Acting Director Regina Lombardo for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Attorney D. Michael Dunavant for the Western District of Tennessee, and the Special Agent in Charge Marcus Watson, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for the Nashville Field Division. 

