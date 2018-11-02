Attorney, non-profit hold event to get dated legal records expunged for dozens in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - A young attorney and non-profit helped to change the lives of 30 people through an expungement event in West Memphis.
Dequesha Prude has only been an attorney for a year but contacted Legal Aid of Arkansas as soon as she could to help people in Northeast Arkansas.
“It’s humbling that I'm able to give back,” Prude said. “I feel really good to be able to give back and I am in a position to give back.”
Prude grew up in Blytheville and watched as many people she knew struggled to get jobs or housing due to criminal records.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 3 armed robbery suspects on the run in South Memphis, nearby school on lockdown
- Prosecutor: Baby found dead in baby swing died of diaper rash
- Man caught sneaking large amount of weed through metal detector at 201 Poplar, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
She said many were from 10 to 20 years ago.
“So, one client I had today, she's been denied jobs multiple times because of an error actually that the courts had made,” Prude said.
The participants scheduled an appointment and had a lawyer fill out correct documents to get their records expunged. The individuals have to file the documents themselves.
Expungement basically means that a legal record of an arrest or conviction is erased in the eyes of the law.
Nine lawyers participated in the event.
If you need any help with legal services in Arkansas, click HERE or call their help line at 1-800-9-LAW-AID (1-800-952-9243).
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}