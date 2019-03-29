Attorney orders marine company to pay over $1 million for Mud Island's damages

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A judgment against a marine company may have saved tax payers a million dollars after Mud Island suffered structural damage.
Earlier this week, a judge ordered Wepfer Marine to pay more than a milion dollars to the city of Memphis after a barge crashed into Mud Island in 2015.
In July 2015, a barge being towed by a Wepfer Marine owned boat crashed into the tip of Mud Island, causing a million dollars’ worth of damage.
On Tuesday a federal judge ordered Wepfer Marine to pay for the damages.
The damage cannot be seen due to the elevated water level in the Mississippi River.
Attorney Robert Spence represented the City of Memphis and Riverfront Development in the case.
"Two very large holes were gauged out of Mud Island such that right now there is a possibility that a portion of Mud Island may be washed away unless it is repaired,” Spence said.
"They created considerable damage to Mud Island then after damaging Mud Island they refused to pay for it. They wanted the tax payers to pay for it."
According to the court documents, the federal judge over the case found Wepfer Marine fully responsible.
"The biggest issue in the case was the total incompetence of Wepfer Marine in not navigating their tug boat down the river,” Spence said.
As for Mud Island, Spence said its repairs have been put off for far too long.
FOX13 made four calls Wepfer Marine earlier today and they have not been returned.
