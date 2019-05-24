0 Attorney representing family of murdered Mississippi mother speaks out for first time

OXFORD, Miss. - The family of a woman who was murdered is calling for police to upgrade the charges against a former Oxford officer accused of murder.

It has been nearly week since Dominique Clayton’s son found her body inside their Oxford home.

Judge presiding over Mississippi mother's murder case recuses himself after demands from family

Oxford police said former Officer Matthew Kinne killed her prior to his termination because he wanted to cover up their affair.

Attorney Carlos Moore is calling for death penalty in Kinne’s case, saying this is capital murder, being that Kinne allegedly broke into Clayton’s house to kill her.

“If you do decide to charge this man with capital murder and if the jury decides to convict him, I will happily join the family on the front row of death by firing squad,” Moore said.

In this Friday afternoon news conference, Moore shared that if the City of Oxford’s police in any way lead to the death of Clayton, they too would be held accountable.

“It is just too short and simple. If they contributed to the kill, they will have to foot the bill,” Moore said.

Scroll to the bottom of this story for the full press conference.

Moore said that at the time of the killing, it is believed that Kinne was in uniform and on duty. He said witnesses claim they saw Kinne’s police cruiser on the street Saturday night.

“He was on duty, there will be a civil rights violation action filed against the city, as well as Matthew Kinne in his official capacity,” said Moore.

According to Moore, Kinne would regularly go to Clayton’s house between the hours of 1:30 and 4 a.m. while on duty.

GoFundMe set up for children of Mississippi mother who was murdered

“She thought that she was pregnant, she was late, and she did think that she was pregnant. And she did tell Matthew Kinne she was pregnant by him,” Moore said.

Kinne is accused of shooting Clayton to death in the back of the head on May 19.

Man charged in Mississippi mother's murder fired from Oxford Police Department

Family members said Kinne was on duty as an Oxford police officer at the time of the incident, and that it was domestic related. He was fired from his position Tuesday night prior to his court appearance.

Clayton’s children spent Saturday night with an uncle. When they returned home on May 20, Clayton’s son found her dead inside their home.

Bond has been denied as Kinne’s attorney has agreed to that. Judge Andy Howorth rescued himself from the case, as the family asked for him to.

Judge John Gregory denied bond Friday morning.

Background info:

According to Dominique Clayton’s sister Shyjuan, Clayton and Michael Kinne were involved in an affair, and the incident stemmed from a “domestic situation.”

Friends told FOX13 Dominique Clayton was shot in the back of the head during a domestic situation.

Boy finds mother shot to death inside family home, police officer charged with murder

Her eight-year-old son found her after being dropped off at the house by a family member on Sunday.

Interim Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen said the department learned on Sunday that Matthew Paul Kinne -- an Oxford police officer -- was possibly "involved" with Clayton. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation took over the case, and Kinne was developed as a suspect.

The victim, Dominique Lashelle Clayton, was home alone Saturday because her four children were spending the night with their uncle.

When they came home on Sunday, her eight-year-old son went inside with hopes of luring his mother out for a prank. He came back outside alone and told his family she was dead.

Officials told FOX13 Dominique was shot in the back of the head. Family said she was sleeping when she was murdered.

Kinne was booked into the Panola County Jail, where he currently awaits a bond hearing.

