0 Attorney speaks out after several women say they were assaulted by Mid-South OBGYN

An attorney representing several women who say they were assaulted by a Mid-South OBGYN is speaking out tonight.

The Mississippi Medical Board suspended the accused doctor’s license back in October.

Dr. Gregory Norwood is at the center of an investigation involving women who say he sexually assaulted them.

Norwood before being suspended by the Mississippi State Medical Board worked as an OBGYN at Baptist Desoto Hospital.

Attorney Murray Wells represented three of the women who said Norwood assaulted them during examinations.

RELATED: Local OB-GYN accused of sexually assaulting patients

"We are aware of at least three years of history with this behavior,” Wells said.

According to an affidavit from the medical board, a total of seven women reported they were assaulted by Norwood.

"What we really are concerned about is that there a whole set of women have been violated and don't know,” Wells said.

The affidavit states Norwood asked one of the women if he could kiss her during an examination.

All the women told investigators how Norwood would rub them in private areas.

"In one case there is a mother and a daughter. The daughter complained to the mother that it didn't quite feel like it was right,” Wells said.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Wells said one of the victims he is representing in this case is even an employee of Baptist DeSoto Hospital.

Wells told FOX13 his client reported the assault to hospital leadership, but nothing happened.

"It took a law enforcement investigation and a state medicine board investigation to get closure to this and not Baptist who had known about it for a long period of time,” Wells said.

Wells said he believed more women will come forward once they realize their examinations with Norwood were not normal.

"Nobody wants to believe that your doctor is capable of doing that,” Wells said.

The Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure found Norwood guilty of seven counts of unprofessional conduct.

Baptist released the following statement -

It would be inappropriate to comment on pending litigation, but we take our patients’ health and safety very seriously.

Any time a complaint is lodged, we take action to help ensure it is investigated, and we fully cooperate with the investigator.

Based on the results of the investigation, we take the appropriate next steps.



© 2018 Cox Media Group.