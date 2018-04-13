0 Attorney's downplay evidence in Lorenzen Wright murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Defense attorneys for Sherra Wright and Billy Turner are downplaying tape recordings investigators made of their clients.

They claim the 20 page transcripts don't contain damaging evidence in their opinion.

"I am not sure how supportive it is of the state's case," said Defense Attorney Steve Farese, Jr. He and Blake Ballin represent Sherra Wright.

Farese stopped short of saying he is not impressed with the taped recorded conversations prosecutors have of Wright when FOX13 asked him about the contents.

"I think it is very conversational and without getting into the specifics I don't consider it to be that damming," said Farese, Jr.

Today is the first time all three defense attorney's tried to downplay the recorded conversations of their clients.

It is the only publicly known evidence against their clients with the exception of a murder weapon.

John Keith Perry who represents Billy Turner told FOX13, "there is nothing that I heard that jarred me at all and that is through hours and hours of listen and hours of reading the discovery."

The amount of evidence in this almost 8-year-old murder case is said to be enormous.

Take for example the record conversations that total more than 20,000 pages of transcripts. Turner's defense attorney asked the judge to allow his client a chance to listen to selected items while in jail.

"There are a number of recordings, statements from different people. I can sit with him for hours on end and we still haven't gone through all of those," said Attorney Perry.

Ballin told FOX13 he compared sifting through the documents to the grueling first year of law school.

“Sometimes it's like looking for a needle in a haystack. You have 20,000 pieces of paper but it doesn't mean they are all important," said Ballin.

