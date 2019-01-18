0 Attorneys for family of Ismael Lopez claim evidence shows police officers should have been indicted

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Lawyers representing the family of a man killed by Southaven police in 2017 said they have developed evidence showing the police officers who killed Ismael Lopez should have been indicted.

The evidence comes from a file given to them in late December from DeSoto County District Attorney John Champion’s Office.

It’s a massive file with everything that Champion presented to a grand jury, who made the decision not to indict the Southaven police officers who killed Lopez in August of 2017.

Attorney Murray Wells is representing Lopez’s family.

Wells said after a subpoena and a court order he finally received this file from Champions office in late December.

Wells said after reviewing this file he’s not convinced on how the grand jury didn’t indict the officers who killed Lopez.

Wells points out the officers serving a warrant at the wrong house is obviously the officers’ first mistake.

Wells told FOX13 he believes key evidence may have not been presented to the grand jury.

“I believe I have been involved in lots of criminal matters and I believe there is enough there to turn a true bill of a district attorney really believed in the case,” Wells said.

After ignoring the terms of a subpoena from September, a chancery court judge ordered Champion to give all documents related to Lopez’s case in November to Wells by Dec. 31.

Wells said they received the documents Dec. 28.

“This was the first little victory and that is exciting, and we think it’s going to be exciting when the public get to go through this and understand what happened, what could have possibly happened,” Wells said.

Neither Southaven police nor Champion’s office have returned FOX13’s request for comment.

