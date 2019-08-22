0 Attorneys for man accused of killing Ole Miss student ask for psych-evaluation

OXFORD, Miss - The man accused of killing an Ole Miss student will face a judge this morning.

Brandon Theesfeld is accused of killing Ally Kostial. Both attended the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

>> RELATED: Ole Miss student found dead in north Mississippi, officials say

The court apperance was originally slated for a bond hearing.

During the brief hearing, attorneys for Theesfeld withdrew the request for bond and are asking for a psychological evaluation instead.

FOX13 is working to learn more information and is putting together a FULL report for FOX13 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

>> RELATED: Ole Miss student charged in woman's murder 'harassed her for years', victim's friend claims

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

More Background info:

According to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department, Kostial was last seen stopping at the door of a bar on the square in Oxford on July 19. Oxford police confirmed Kostial, 21, was seen on a city camera on the square that night.

During a routine patrol, officers found Kostial's body in Harmontown, Mississippi the next day near Sardis Lake – nearly 90 miles away from the Ole Miss campus.

>> RELATED: Ole Miss student found dead in north Mississippi, officials say

Two days later, authorities located the suspect at a gas station in South Memphis. Surveillance photos from the gas station show Theesfeld wearing an Ole Miss T-shirt as he entered the gas station on Monday.

Investigators said officers had been tracking Theesfeld’s cellphone and credit card, which led them to that gas station. According to police, a patrol officer noticed his pickup truck – which matched the suspected vehicle’s description – parked at the gas station.

Memphis police then swarmed Theesfeld’s truck, stopping him from driving away, and Lafayette County deputies arrested him.

Law enforcement sources told FOX13 Theesfeld’s clothes appeared to have blood on them, and a weapon was found inside the truck.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.