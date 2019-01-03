MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The suspects in 2-year-old Laylah Washington’s death were back in court Thursday morning.
Tylan McCray is charged with first degree murder. His cousin, Brandon McCray, is charged with accessory after the fact.
Brandon’s attorney Blake Ballin told FOX13 he is working to prepare for the preliminary hearing.
“Our position is that our client Mr. McCray is not guilty of anything but being in an unfortunate position when someone else committed a crime, and simply driving away from the scene,” Ballin said.
William Massey represents Tylan. He said he wants to try and lower his charge.
“From what I’m seeing at this point, it’s going to be a situation of what the intent was at the time the shot was fired,” Massey said. “So, if it was intending to kill, that’s one thing, that’s first-degree murder. But, if there’s not an intent to kill then it’s not first-degree murder.”
The Washington family did not want to go on camera but told FOX13 they want justice and stiffer charges for both suspects.
